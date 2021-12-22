Canada has reported 12,114 new COVID-19 infections so far Wednesday, setting a new record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

That number does not include infections from Alberta and British Columbia, which report later in the day, or any of the territories.

The record number comes amid a steady increase in infections after the country logged a total of 11,690 new cases on Tuesday and 10,665 on Monday, according to data collected by CTVNews.ca.

The country's seven-day average is also the highest it has ever been during the course of the pandemic at 9,999.4 cases.

The new record marks a grim milestone as provinces across Canada impose new restrictions to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

This is a breaking news story. More to come