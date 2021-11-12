TORONTO -- Cooler weather and easting restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official said on Friday during a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) update.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the bumps in Canada’s trajectory were expected as provinces continued to lift gathering restrictions and as the colder temperatures drive people to spend more time inside.

"It looks like we may be experiencing a bit of turbulence this week," Tam said.

"Most notably, coverage is not the same everywhere, and where there are pockets of very low coverage, there is a higher risk of local surges in virus activity in the weeks ahead."

Tam also reminded the public that the virus can linger and remain suspended in the air as a fine aerosol and stressed the importance of wearing a well-fitted mask when spending time in indoor public spaces, especially when the ventilation is not optimal.

"With a highly contagious Delta variant continuing to predominate, the risk for surges in disease activity is likely to increase with more time spent indoors, particularly where there are pockets of low vaccine coverage," she said.

Signs of waning vaccine protection is also contributing to an increase in risk for severe illness, making continued proper masking an important measure, she added.

With borders reopening, Tam also said that the pre-arrival PCR or molecular test requirement for travellers entering Canada was still being actively reviewed, and that there would be further information to come.