OTTAWA -- Canada’s new logistical lead on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, made her public debut Thursday, saying the “monumental effort” of receiving and distributing millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses a week is “on track,” despite the shakeup at the helm of the national effort.

Brodie said that this week the federal government has:

Distributed two million Pfizer-BioNTech doses, with 1.4 million more being sent across Canada by Friday;

Received 1.1 million Moderna doses, which will be delivered to the provinces and territories by Saturday; and

Received 534,000 doses of AstraZeneca, with work still underway to determine which provinces and territories to plan to use them.

“We are on track to deliver more than 40 million doses to provinces and territories by the end of June,” Brodie said.

Brodie was named as the new vice-president of vaccine logistics and operations on Monday, replacing Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who left his post as the face of the federal rollout, amid a sexual misconduct investigation into an allegation that he, through his lawyer, “completely denies.”

Brodie was initially one of two military generals who were seconded to the National Operations Centre to assist Fortin as part of a team of nearly 30 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, in November 2020. She left briefly to return to the military, but said Thursday that it was “an honour” for her to return to her role within the Public Health Agency of Canada.

She has come into the role at a pivotal moment, as the push is on to see all eligible Canadians receive their first dose by Canada Day and have everyone fully vaccinated who wants to be by the end of September. Across Canada, COVID-19 vaccines are becoming increasingly available and are arriving from the international manufacturers in larger quantities.

“This organization has momentum. We are very much in the big lift. We are increasingly seeing high volume of vaccine supplies, with a record number of vaccine deliveries this week. The National Operations Centre is humming along like a well-oiled machine,” she said.

“We are focused on the goal, and we'll keep working tirelessly to provide vaccines to Canadians,” she said. “We are an integrated team of public servants and CAF professionals: Resilient, agile, and completely committed to the mission of COVID-19 vaccine mobilization.”

According to CTV News’ vaccine tracker, nearly 55 per cent of Canadians ages 12 and older have received at least on dose, while Canada still lags behind when it comes to the number of people who are fully vaccinated, with just over 1.5 million second doses having been administered.