TORONTO -- Scientists are optimistic about a newly approved test that can detect COVID-19 antibodies in the blood, saying it will help provide a wider picture of how many Canadians were infected and support research into one of the most pressing questions about the virus: how long immunity lasts.

When a person is exposed to any virus, their body naturally develops antibodies to fight it off. These Y-shaped cells linger in the blood for a period of time after infection and offer various degrees of immunity.

But what remains unclear with COVID-19 is how long these antibodies stay in a person’s system and what sort of protection they may provide against re-infection.

The Italian-made test, the DiaSorin LIAISON, was approved by Health Canada on Tuesday and will be used in Canadian labs to determine if a blood sample contains COVID-19 antibodies -- evidence that an individual was exposed to the virus and recovered.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the information provided by these tests will be helpful for scientists.

“These tests will help us better understand immunity against the virus and how it spreads, so we can keep Canadians safe and healthy,” he said.

The new test marks a key step forward in how Canada has been testing for COVID-19. Up until now, swab tests have been used to test individuals who presented symptoms. The new test uses blood samples and can determine if someone who had no symptoms or didn’t seek treatment unknowingly fought off the virus, as long as antibodies are still present.

Canadian scientists plan to collect and test at least one million blood samples over the next two years to track the virus in the general population and other at-risk groups, such as seniors and health-care workers.

These population studies are the antibody test’s “first key use,” chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Wednesday.

But she also cautioned that, because the science around immunity is still developing, it’s too soon to rely on antibody tests as a guarantee that someone won’t get reinfected.

“It is a little premature to be able to use these tests and interpret them on that basis,” she said.

Instead, Tam said the antibody tests will help bolster ongoing research into how long immunity lasts and what sort of protection antibodies provide against a second exposure to COVID-19.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti called the new test “a great development.”

“We need something like this and it’s going to be helpful in terms of giving us what I call the rest of the iceberg -- the full spectrum of the picture of what COVID-19 does in the population,” Dr. Chakrabarti told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

The DiaSorin testing system is already being used around the world in countries including the United States, Australia, Russia and India. The system is capable of testing up to 200 blood samples in an hour.

The Italian company has already deployed its other blood-testing equipment for years in Canada.