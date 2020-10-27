TORONTO -- Canada has recorded its 10,000th death linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday afternoon, when Alberta announced two coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

This brought the national total, which had started the day at 9,973, to 10,001.

After an initial spike in the spring, national daily COVID-19 death numbers stayed low through the summer. Only in the last few weeks has the country again seen daily death totals in the 20s or 30s, even as daily case counts have increased to unprecedented levels. Deaths are considered to be a lag indicator, reflecting virus activity from several weeks earlier.

Quebec has recorded 6,172 deaths from COVID-19, while Ontario has logged 3,103, meaning those two provinces are responsible for more than 90 per cent of all COVID-19-linked deaths in the country. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the territories or Prince Edward Island.

There were more than 222,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada as of Tuesday afternoon, meaning that approximately 4.5 per cent of all Canadian patients have died of the disease.

According to Public Health Agency of Canada data, more than 70 per cent of all those who have died are over the age of 80, while approximately one per cent are under the age of 50.