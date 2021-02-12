OTTAWA -- The national COVID-19 curve is bending, but with more cases of novel coronavirus variants being detected across Canada, now is not the time to ease up on public health restrictions, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is warning.

“These past weeks have been very challenging, but we've made great progress and are now almost two-thirds of the way down this curve… But we'll need to keep putting the brakes on the spread of new virus variants of concern in Canada,” Tam said during a briefing on the current COVID-19 situation on Friday morning.

“We need to keep doing what we've been doing, but with even more diligence to counter these more contagious variants. This means keeping up individual public health practices at all times, to limit the spread of the virus, protect people and populations at highest risk, and allow time for vaccine programs to expand to protect all Canadians,” she said.

At present, a more widespread vaccine rollout isn’t set to begin until April, meaning for the next month and a half the immunization campaign will continue prioritizing front-line health care workers, seniors, and other vulnerable populations.

There are now eight provinces that have reported having cases of at least one of the variants of concern originating from the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil.

This comes as some provinces are mulling easing lockdowns, including in Ontario where there have been cases of all three variants. On Thursday, modelling experts in that province reported that the case count will “likely rise” in Ontario if these new highly contagious variants spread further into communities.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said during the briefing that, as early as next week, federal health officials will be presenting updated national modelling that will factor in the potential impact these variants will have on the country’s epidemic curve.

As of Friday morning there are more than 37,000 active COVID-19 cases Canada-wide. To-date there have been more than 818,000 cases and more than 21,100 people have died in this country.