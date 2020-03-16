TORONTO -- Canada’s biggest gym chain has closed all its locations across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodlife Fitness and Fit4Less Clubs chief executive David Patchell-Evans made the announcement late Sunday night.

“As the virus continues to spread in communities across Canada we have made the difficult but important decision to close all GoodLife Fitness Clubs across Canada, effective immediately,” the statement read.

“We know that exercise is extremely important to an individual’s physical and mental health and we are currently working on digital at-home fitness options.”

The company has pledged to pay its staff for the next two weeks to “lessen the burden of this tremendous change.”

It added that member payments will be suspended as of March 17 and “paid-in-full memberships will be put on freeze until further notice and expiry dates will be extended accordingly.”

YMCA Canada, which also runs health clubs across the country, said “decisions regarding the status of programs and services will be made by local YMCA Member Associations.”