OTTAWA -- The federal government is planning to receive more than 1.9 million COVID-19 doses next week, with shipments coming from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and the first from Johnson & Johnson, though future AstraZeneca deliveries remain uncertain.

Next week’s deliveries include 1,019,070 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 650,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Should all shipments arrive on time, the plan is to get the batches out to provinces and territories to use by early May.

Just as some provinces have increased eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine, in a push to use up doses at pharmacies, the government does not know when the next shipment of that vaccine will arrive.

“We don't have clarity, a line of sight on AstraZeneca in the short term,” Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said on Thursday during a briefing on the state of the vaccine rollout.

Uncertainty has surrounded Canada’s AstraZeneca shipments since that vaccine was authorized for use by Health Canada in February. So far, deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine have only started to trickle in from smaller deals Canada made to get doses from COVAX, India, and the United States, rather than from the main contract with AstraZeneca-Oxford. The main contract, for 20 million shots, is estimated to start in June.

Now, as India is facing a record-setting number of new daily cases, federal officials confirmed Thursday that the outstanding 1.5 million COVISHIELD doses Canada secured from the Serum Institute of India as part of a contract for two million doses won’t be coming anytime soon given the state of the pandemic in that country.

“We are continuing to work with the Serum Institute on delivery of its vaccine to Canada… Given the situation in India, there is a delay at the moment,” said Public Services and Procurement director general Joelle Paquette.

Canada was expecting to see a total of 4.1 million AstraZeneca vaccines arrive by the end of June, with the bulk of deliveries set to come sometime between July and September.

It’s possible a new delivery from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration could buoy Canada’s AstraZeneca shortage, though while he’s suggested the U.S. could be sending more doses of this vaccine to Canada on top of the 1.5 million already loaned to us as the Americans have still not authorized it, no specifics have been ironed out.

The total number of doses coming to Canada next week would have been larger, had Moderna not slashed its promised next shipment of 1.2 million doses in half. This shipment was initially supposed to arrive this week, but the company continues to experience issues with ramping up their production capacity.

After next week’s delivery, it remains unclear how many doses will be in Moderna’s next delivery, or when it will land. The last Moderna shipment to arrive on time and in full was on March 11.

Starting in May, after the government secured more vaccines from Pfizer, each week’s shipment is set to double what it has been in April, with two million doses set to arrive each week, increasing to 2.4 million doses per week in June. Canada is set to receive a total of 24 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine between April and June.

Paquette said procurement officials are working with the Biden administration now on “next steps.”

Next week’s arrival of Johnson & Johnson doses are the first, after Health Canada approved the single-shot viral vector vaccine for use in anyone 18 years of age and older in early March.

The government says the next shipment from Johnson & Johnson is expected in June, but it’s unclear how large it will be. Canada has a contract for 10 million shots.

The federal advisory committee, which has been offering more targeted guidance on which specific populations should be prioritized for access to the vaccines authorized for use in Canada, has yet to chime in on Johnson & Johnson, meaning each jurisdiction may be making that call on their own.

As of Thursday, Canada has distributed nearly 14 million doses, and 11 million of those vaccines have been administered, with just over 30 per cent of adults having at least one shot, according to CTV News’ vaccine tracker.

“While weekly fluctuations in shipments may happen, overall the quantities of vaccines we can expect from manufacturers continue to grow, so that more and more Canadians can be vaccinated,” Fortin said.