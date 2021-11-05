BARRIE -- Over the past month, Canada has made “good progress” in slowing the growth of COVID-19 across Canada, Canada’s top doctor says.

Dr. Theresa Tam made the comments during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday.

According to the most recent epidemic modelling released by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the rate of decline has “slowed somewhat,” adding that the country could see some “bumps” in the trajectory of the pandemic in the months ahead.

Tam said since the last modelling released in early October, daily average case counts across the country have continued to decrease.

Over the past week an average of 2,230 cases were being reported daily, she said

“This means we are about halfway down from the peak of the fourth wave, when over 4,400 cases were being reported daily,” she said.

However, Tam cautioned that severe illness trends are “still elevated.”

The modelling shows nationally, reported cases of COVID-19 are now highest among children under 12.

PHAC says this is because this age group is not yet eligible to receive vaccines.

According to the latest data from PHAC, more than 58.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada since vaccination began in mid-December.

This means over 89 per cent of the eligible population – those 12 and older – have received at least one shot, while more than 84 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.

But, Tam said there are still more than 5.5 million Canadians who could receive a vaccine, but who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.