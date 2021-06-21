OTTAWA -- Canada will be lifting most international travel restrictions for Canadians, permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated, starting July 5.

Effective July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT travellers who are currently able to enter Canada under the existing rules will be able to do so without having to self-isolate for 14 days, taking a test on day eight, or having to stay in a quarantine hotel upon arrival, if they are fully immunized against COVID-19.

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, travellers will have had to have received a full series of a vaccine, or a combination of vaccines that have been authorized by Health Canada— Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Proof of vaccination will be required in order to be exempted from the quarantine measures, and travellers are being asked to either have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation, and will have to submit COVID-19-related information into the federal government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving in Canada.

The government is requiring all travellers to now disclose vaccination information at the border, they say to help identify “vaccine-escape variants” and people are being told to download the “most up-to-date” version of the ArriveCAN app being released on July 5. Entering fraudulent information into the app will result in fines of up to $750,000 or six months in prison.

The requirement for pre-departure and on-arrival testing will remain in place for fully-vaccinated travellers. Travellers will still need to be asymptomatic, and have an adequate quarantine plan in place in case border officials determine a period of self-isolation is required.

In situations where unvaccinated children are travelling with fully vaccinated parents, they will not have to stay in a hotel, but will have to isolate at home. In this situation, federal officials briefing reporters on the new plan said that the parents will be able to leave the house during their children’s isolation.

This first step in a “phased” border reopening changes nothing for travellers who are not yet fully vaccinated. People who have yet to receive a vaccine, or who have just had one shot have to abide by the full suite of existing travel measures, including the stay in a quarantine hotel and a 14-day self-isolation.

The government also announced Monday that in this first step of reopening, international commercial flights will continue to be funneled through the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport.

There has yet to be any new information or timelines presented about when Canada’s international and U.S. travel restrictions will be further eased, with the latest extension in effect until July 21. The government continues to “strongly advise” that Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside of the country.

More to come.