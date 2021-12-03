OTTAWA -- The federal government has signed a deal with Pfizer and Merck to purchase their antiviral medication, pending Health Canada approval of the products.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Ottawa has placed an order for one million of Pfizer’s antiviral pills, and 500,000 of Merck’s pills, with an option for 500,000 more.

Tassi made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

This is a breaking news update, more to come…