Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks

Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo told a news conference this morning that Health Canada continues to review Moderna's application for a vaccine to protect children between six months and five years old.

Today, U.S. regulators authorized Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for the youngest kids, setting the stage for doses to be doled out next week.

Canada has yet to authorize a vaccine for kids under five, and Moderna's shot is the only one that's been submitted for regulatory review.

A Pfizer Canada spokeswoman says in an email that the company is making progress on its submission, but couldn't provide a timeline on when it would be filed.

Moderna's vaccine is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under six.