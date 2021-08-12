OTTAWA -- The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will donate an additional ten million COVID-19 vaccines to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX, to help low and middle-income countries boost their vaccination efforts.

In a joint press conference, International Development Minister Karina Gould and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the batch will come from Canada’s advanced purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

At the G7 summit in June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to sharing 100 million vaccines with developing nations, of which 13 million would be donated as actual doses and the rest would come in the form of funding to global initiatives, including COVAX.

This announcement brings Canada’s contribution of doses to just over 40 million.

More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More to come…