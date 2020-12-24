TORONTO -- A California man has been charged after he allegedly beat a fellow COVID-19 patient to death with an oxygen tank, according to local authorities.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that 37 year-old Jesse Martinez was at Antelope Valley Hospital on Dec 17, receiving treatment for COVID-19.

According to police, Martinez was sharing an isolation room with an 82-year-old Hispanic man who was also receiving treatment for the virus.

Police allege that Martinez "became upset when the victim started to pray. He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank," according to the release.

Police reported that the victim, who has not been identified, died of his injuries on Dec. 18.

Authorities say Martinez and the victim did not know each other prior to seeking COVID-19 treatment at the hospital.

Police said Martinez has since been arrested and charged with murder, hate crime enhancement and elder abuse in connection with the incident.

Martinez's bail is set at US$1,000,000 and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says he is due to appear in court on Dec. 28.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau of Crime Stoppers.