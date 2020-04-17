SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A Calgary woman is posting pictures, asking questions, and searching the streets of Saint John, N.B., in an effort to find her father who has been missing since April 1.

Jillian Newcombe has received special permission from provincial public health officials to travel to New Brunswick and participate in the search.

Newcombe says her father, 69-year-old James Garnett, suddenly vanished more than two weeks ago, leaving his cellphone, keys and medication in his apartment.

She says her father has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease -- which causes shortness of breath -- and would require his medication.

Newcombe and Saint John Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the police department.

She says hope is beginning to fade, and she would give anything for the chance to hug her father again.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.