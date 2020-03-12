NEW YORK -- The new coronavirus has reached Broadway, but the shows on the Great White Way are scheduled to go on as planned.

Broadway's largest theatre chains, the Shubert and Nederlander organizations, say a part-time usher and security guard who worked at two theatres in recent days tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine.

Both theatres have been deep cleaned and all Broadway shows will be performed as expected tonight.

According to a joint statement by the theatre chains, the employee worked as an usher at the revival of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" at the Shubert's Booth Theatre from March 3rd-to-7th.

The nearby Brooks Atkinson Theatre, home to the show "Six," has also been deep cleaned since the employee also helped expedite the public into the theatre on February 25th and March 1st.

The theatre chains say any ticket holder who prefers to attend a future performance of either show will be permitted to change their date.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Broadway producers have been cautious during the outbreak, with a wait-and-see approach for an industry that grossed $1.8 billion last season.

The Broadway League, a trade organization representing producers and theatre owners, has recommended that actors refrain from greeting fans at the stage door.

The league said it has also increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas.

It also added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre.