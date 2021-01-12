Naturalist and TV host David Attenborough has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, his representative confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The 94-year-old is a national treasure in the U.K., best known for making nature documentaries such as "Blue Planet." It is not clear which vaccine Attenborough received, or when.

He joins Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as other British celebrities such as actor Ian McKellen and "Great British Baking Show" judge Prue Leith, in getting the jab.

The U.K.'s medicines regulator has authorized three vaccines.

On December 8, the UK became the first nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a fully vetted and authorized COVID-19 shot, rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Last week, the U.K. became the first nation to inoculate people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outside of trials. And on Friday, the Moderna vaccine was authorized for use in the U.K.

The vaccination program will involve sprints and a marathon, the National Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis said on Monday.

"We're in a sprint from now to February as those top four priority groups are given their vaccinations; we'll then kick off another sprint up to April as we get the rest of the vulnerable groups protected; and finally a marathon to the autumn as we deliver vaccination to everybody else," Powis said during a Downing Street press conference.

The top four priority groups -- which account for 88 per cent of coronavirus deaths -- include older care home residents and staff, everyone 70 or older, all frontline NHS workers and all "clinically extremely vulnerable."