TORONTO -- British Airways cancelled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday, after the country announced a national lockdown until April, to handle the rapid spread of COVID-19. The airline said in a statement that the decision was made “in light of the Italian government’s announcement and the UK government’s official travel advice.”

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Monday that Italy would be banning all but the most essential travel in and out of the country, as part of a new, extended lockdown. The country, which has been one of the hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19, previously had locked down provinces in northern Italy, where the majority of cases were clustered.

British Airways, which operates up to 850 flights a day across the world, said that they had contacted all of their customers who were set to board flights on Tuesday to let them know of the change.

“Any travelers due to fly to or from Italy between now and April 4 can rebook to a later date up until the end of May, move their destination to Geneva or Zurich or receive a full refund,” they wrote in the statement.

As of Tuesday, there have been almost 110,000 cases confirmed worldwide, and more than 3,800 deaths. Italy has more than 7,300 confirmed cases and 350 deaths.