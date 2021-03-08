Brazil study suggests AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against Brazil COVID-19 variant
A Tropical Medicine University virology lab researcher works to develop a test that will detect the P.1 variant of the new coronavirus, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The variant, which was first found in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than other COVID-19 strains. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Preliminary studies suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine will protect against the P1 variant of the coronavirus, Mauricio Zuma, the head of production at Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.
The Brazil variant is worrying experts because it is highly contagious and has led several countries to ban travel from the Latin American nation.
Reporting by Rodrigo Viga.