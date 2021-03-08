RIO DE JANEIRO -- Preliminary studies suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine will protect against the P1 variant of the coronavirus, Mauricio Zuma, the head of production at Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.

The Brazil variant is worrying experts because it is highly contagious and has led several countries to ban travel from the Latin American nation.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga.