Border restrictions to re-enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30

The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to re-enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.

That means foreign travellers will still need to provide proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the country and unvaccinated Canadians or permanent residents will need to provide a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The government is also prolonging its pause of random testing at all airports until mid-July for the fully vaccinated.

