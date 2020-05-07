TORONTO -- A new study out of the United Kingdom has discovered that black and Asian people are at a higher risk of death due to COVID-19 compared to white people.

Previous studies have hypothesized this may be due to higher prevalence of underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes among different ethnic groups. But this new study – billed as the largest one on COVID-19 conducted by any country to date – indicates that these underlying conditions account for only a small portion of increased risk of COVID-19 death.

Researchers note, however, that more must be done to understand why those of black and minority ethnic backgrounds are at an increased risk of dying from the virus.

“It is very concerning to see that the higher risks faced by people from [black and minority ethnic] backgrounds are not attributable to identifiable underlying health conditions,” said Liam Smeeth, a clinical epidemiology professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), in a press release. Smeeth is also the co-lead of the study.

“We need highly accurate data on which patients are most at risk in order to manage the pandemic and improve patient care.”

The study, conducted by the University of Oxford in collaboration with the LSHTM, is based on health data collected from 17.4 million adults in the U.K. between February 1 and April 25. Among the adults in the sample, 5,707 died as a result of COVID-19.

Researchers also discovered that uncontrolled diabetes and severe asthma would put someone at an increased risk of dying from COVID-19. Other key risk factors associated with COVID-19 death include the male gender and old age.

The study was conducted on behalf of England’s National Health Service (NHS) and in partnership with NHSX, a U.K. government organization responsible for setting national policy and developing best practice for NHS technology.