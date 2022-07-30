Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Joe Biden waves as he leaves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

