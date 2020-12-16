Biden likely to get coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, says transition official
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.
Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.
Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.
Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Rosalba O'Brien