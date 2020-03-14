TORONTO -- As Canadians grapple with a growing list of cancellations, closures and travel restrictions, several Canadian telecom companies are temporarily removing overage fees on home internet plans amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued Saturday, Bell Canada, which owns CTV News, announced it will waive any additional usage fees for residential internet customers, including Bell Aliant, Bell MTS and Virgin Home Internet services, until the end of April.

“Any overage fees will be waived automatically, so customers don’t need to make any changes to their accounts,” the company said.

While Rogers said the majority of its home and business customers already have unlimited data, the company will also waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Quebec-based Videotron is following suit, suspending data limits on all of its service offerings. The company says the change has been automatically applied to customer accounts until March 31.

On Thursday, Telus said it would waive additional home internet charges through the end of April, noting that it plans to provide flexible payment options for customers facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come as many businesses across Canada implement telecommuting measure, allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday afternoon, Canada had more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ontario, B.C., Quebec and New Brunswick all announced new cases Saturday. Prince Edward Island also announced its first presumptive positive case.

With files from The Canadian Press