Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a spectator waves a national flag as runners compete in the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. (Song Yanhua/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a spectator waves a national flag as runners compete in the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. (Song Yanhua/Xinhua via AP)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act

Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social