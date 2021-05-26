TORONTO -- More than 60 per cent of eligible Canadians have been vaccinated with their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in Canada. But the rate at which second doses are being administered is still lagging far beyond the first-dose rate.

The federal government has previously stated that everyone who is eligible and willing to receive the vaccine can be fully vaccinated by September, however in the past seven days, Canada has been vaccinating an average of almost one per cent of Canadians with their first dose and 0.11 per cent of Canadians with their second dose.

If this rate of vaccination continues throughout the summer, the country would have 20 per cent of its eligible population—those 12 years of age and older–fully vaccinated by early October.

The process could, however, speed up significantly should Canada receive higher and more consistent deliveries from vaccine manufacturers in the coming months, in addition to shortening first and second dose intervals.

The gap between first and second dose rates was a result of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) deciding to extend the duration between the first and second dose from four to 16 weeks.

“The idea was to have more people partially vaccinated so that there was a reduced likelihood that they would be transmitting it and getting sick from it,” Dr. Brenda Coleman, infectious disease epidemiologist at Sinai Health in Ontario, told CTVNews.ca, adding that after one vaccine dose the effectiveness is approximately 80 per cent.

When looking at the rate of full vaccination for the entire Canadian population, the current rate of second dose vaccinations averaged 0.10 per cent in the past seven days. Projecting this rate forward, 13 per cent of the total population would have both doses by the end of the summer and 25 per cent of the total population would be fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

This could change with the number of doses that Canada will be receiving over the next few months.

To date, Canada has received more than 25.39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers and, according to Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, has confirmed more than 40 million doses by the end of June.

Dr. Coleman says that with the increase of doses that Canada is receiving, up to 75 per cent of adults can be fully vaccinated at the end of the summer.

“The number of doses that are forecasted to come in between now and the end of August will probably mostly be used up giving second shots to people,” Coleman said. “If that’s the case, 70 to 75 per cent of adults should have both shots by the end of the summer if we can get them into people’s arms.”

With a large proportion of adults fully vaccinated, Coleman says that this would reduce the rate of transmission significantly from a herd immunity approach, however fully vaccinating 80 to 90 per cent would help draw the pandemic to a close in Canada.

While first doses are well underway for adults, vaccinations are just starting in younger Canadians.

Earlier this month, Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children who are 12 years of age or older, citing clinical trials that proved the vaccine to be 100 per cent effective in individuals between the ages of 12 and 15.

“One of the reasons for doing the 12 to 17 year olds is they're in school, they're out there visiting friends, and doing that sort of thing. So if we can get them vaccinated, we're going to reduce the transmission,” said Coleman.

If the waiting time between the first and second dose is shortened, Coleman suggests prioritizing people that are in high transmission situations, including those who are 12 to 17 years of age.

“We need to be prioritizing those people that are out there and seeing a lot of people. So people working in factories, people in healthcare, teachers,” she said. “One of the other groups will be our children going back to school…they can’t help that they’re in small rooms with lots and lots of people around. So even though they tend not to get as ill as older people, we don’t know what to expect from these mutations.”