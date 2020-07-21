COVID-19 Canada | CTV News | Coronavirus
Are you a health-care worker who has had to persuade friends and family to take the virus seriously? We want to hear from you.
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:12AM EDT
A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station. (Paul Sancya/AP)
TORONTO -- Are you a health-care worker who has treated or cared for COVID-19 patients, but faced skepticism about the novel coronavirus from your family members, friends or acquaintances?
We want to hear from you. If you’d like to share your story, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.
Your comments and photos may be used online at CTVNews.ca.