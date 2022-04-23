Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
An expected, but likely different, COVID-19 wave is "almost baked in" for this fall, the scientific director of Ontario's Science Advisory Table says.
Dr. Peter Juni told CTV News Channel on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a "honeymoon period" this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
But the challenge will come once the weather starts to cool and immunity against infection starts to decrease, he says.
"It will be different than before because nearly all of us will have had some [exposure] to the virus multiple times," Juni said.
"Typically through vaccines only or a combination of vaccines and infections, some of us just through infection, and then it will just depend on what we see there [and] how strongly we need to react then."
Juni suspects that Canadians 50 and older will need to get another booster shot at that time to protect themselves from serious infection that would require hospitalization.
"If it needs to be stronger then it would be a mass vaccination campaign for all above the age of 17 and, in addition to that, we will need to take into consideration that we might have a few months where masks will be needed indoors again."
Canada's provinces and territories have loosened many of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, in recent months.
This also comes as the federal government on Friday announced it would ease a number of travel restrictions starting Monday for those who are fully vaccinated and children regardless of their vaccination status.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children ages five to 11, and accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian, will not have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada.
Pre-entry tests will still be required for eligible partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older. Children under five are not required to provide a negative test.
Fully vaccinated Canadians also will not be required to mask up in indoor and outdoor public spaces for 14 days upon their return.
This requirement from the federal government had applied even if provincial and territorial rules were less restrictive.
Juni previously told CTVNews.ca that he did not believe this rule was necessary at this stage in the pandemic.
Passengers, meanwhile, are still required to wear a mask throughout their entire journey when travelling by air or rail in Canada.
Travellers also must still use the ArriveCAN app or webpage to provide their contact info and proof of vaccination within 72 hours of arriving in Canada or before boarding an incoming plane or cruise ship.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTV News Channel on Saturday that he believes this gradual lifting of measures is a "very reasonable direction to head in."
"Listen, we still have to be careful. We know there's a lot of COVID out there, we should still be vaccinated, we should still be wearing a mask, but are we really preventing more COVID from entering the country, meaningfully impacting this current wave with that policy? We are not, and I think it's very reasonable that they lifted that," he said.
Juni says some restrictions can be lifted, including at the border, given the landscape is changing.
One challenge though is the potential for more health-care workers to be "knocked out" by COVID-19 if community transmission remains high.
This is on top of the burnout health-care workers have gone through both before and during the pandemic, Juni says.
The number of patients in hospital for COVID-19 in Canada has risen over the past several weeks but remains below the peak seen during the Omicron wave this past winter, figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada as of April 18 show.
In Ontario, the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 appears to have levelled off slightly in recent days and is still well below the peak of the Omicron wave.
Most patients in hospital with COVID-19 currently in Ontario were admitted for other reasons but later tested positive, the provincial government's data show, while most in intensive care are there for a COVID-related reason.
As of April 22, roughly three-quarters of all people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Canada have been 50 and older.
With files from Rachel Aiello
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Canada
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Ex-Guantanamo detainee sues Canada over 14-year detention and torture
A former detainee of Guantanamo Bay is taking legal action against the Canadian government over its alleged role in his 14 years behind bars marked by torture and intimidation.
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
-
Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill
Members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned.
-
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
World
-
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odessa
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
-
For Ukrainian Orthodox in U.S., war news casts pall on Easter
While Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war.
-
Russia's standing in G20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2014, outraged world leaders booted Russia out of the Group of Eight industrialized nations, which quickly rebranded itself the Group of Seven.
-
Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.
-
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
French President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in the country's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.
-
Guns became leading killer of U.S. children, teens in 2020, analysis shows
More children and teenagers in the United States were killed by guns than any other cause in 2020 year, according to a mortality analysis by researchers from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
-
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
-
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Ebola case confirmed in Congo's west Equateur province
A new Ebola case has been confirmed in Congo's northwest Equateur Province in the city of Mbandaka, Congo health authorities said Saturday, declaring an outbreak nearly four months after the last one ended in the central African nation.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
From 'The Rum Diary' to court: A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently spending their days in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse. Depp, who testified for three days this week, is suing his ex-wife for US$50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote.
Business
-
Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike
Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Lifestyle
-
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy
Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that Guy Lafleur had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year
Toronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.