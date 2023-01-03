21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has detected 21 cases of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant as of Jan. 4.
But it’s still “too early” to tell if the variant is spreading in Canada beyond sporadic cases, it said in an email to CTVNews.ca.
“PHAC scientists continue to monitor cases in Canada and track developments internationally,” it stated.
The update on XBB.1.5’s impact comes as the variant continues to spread across the U.S. and has caused concern among health experts, who warn that this variant may have a higher resistance to antibodies than previous strains.
At the beginning of December, Omicron sub variant XBB.1.5 made up just 1.3 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. By the end of that same month, XBB.1.5 was responsible for 40 per cent of cases in the U.S, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The percentage of cases attributed to XBB.1.5 doubled in the span of one week at the end of December, from 21.7 per cent to 40.5 per cent, according to the CDC.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) also told CTVNews.ca in an email Tuesday that they are continuing to monitor and identify COVID-19 variants in Canada, including sublineages of the Omicron variant, but that we aren’t seeing a trend similar to the U.S. at the moment.
WHAT IS XBB.1.5 AND WHEN DID IT FIRST SHOW UP?
XBB.1.5 is the latest in a long string of descendants of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
As the virus evolves, it develops new mutations that subtly change its structure and plan of attack – the variants and subvariants that catch on are the ones that have developed mutations that allow them to better infect our cells or evade antibodies. Since Omicron emerged, its offshoots have dominated COVID-19 infections across the globe.
It’s currently unclear where XBB.1.5 first emerged, but scientists began to warn about a new Omicron lineage in the fall.
In a statement on Oct 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) explained that XBB and its sublineages were actually a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. This means that the two variants exchanged genetic material to create a new version that carries aspects of both, something that can occur when two different variants co-infect the same cell.
As of Oct. 17, the WHO stated that XBB had been reported in 26 countries. While XBB and XBB.1 are believed to have been first identified in India before spreading across regions of Asia such as Singapore, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the U.S. in New York and Connecticut in late October, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, an international organization that aims to track and sequence variants.
According to CDC data, XBB.1.5 started spreading quickly across the U.S. in December. In the northeast, the variant has taken over: XBB.1.5 makes up 72 per cent of all cases in New York State and New Jersey, and 75 per cent in New England, per the CDC.
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT IT?
Not much is known about XBB.1.5 in particular yet, but early research has suggested that XBB and its sublineages are significantly better at evading antibodies generated by vaccines or previous infection.
“Available preliminary laboratory-based evidence suggests that XBB is the most antibody-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant identified to date,” the WHO stated in its Oct. 19th epidemiological update.
A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell in mid-December found that the BQ and XBB Omicron subvariants were much better at evading antibodies. While these subvariants carried the same trait that allowed Omicron to better attach to cell receptors to infect human cells, monoclonal antibodies capable of neutralizing the original Omicron variant largely weren’t able to stop these newer variants, the study found.
The results of another small study published Dec 21 in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine suggest that mRNA booster shots may be much less effective at neutralizing XBB and BQ.1.1. In one test looking at the serum samples of participants who received a bivalent booster shot, the level of neutralization was 12 to 26 times lower in XBB and BQ.1.1 compared to the original 2020 strain, and “neutralizing activity was lowest against the XBB subvariant”. However, authors cautioned that their study was limited by a very small sample size of around 35 participants.
IS IT MORE DANGEROUS?
If XBB.1.5 is more transmissible and can evade antibodies easier than other variants, it could be more dangerous in terms of number of infections, since a virus that infects more people has more chances to inflict harm or even death.
The WHO noted in its October statement that the data did not suggest that XBB and its sublineages were causing more severe disease.
However, it added that the risk of reinfection appears to be higher with XBB than with other circulating Omicron variants.
WHAT IS THE STATUS IN CANADA?
XBB and its sublineages have been detected in Canada, but the numbers are currently low. According to a risk assessment by Public Health Ontario in early November, there were six cases of XBB and five cases of XBB.1 in Ontario between September 25 and Oct. 22.
A few cases of the new subvariant were also found in B.C., according to provincial data from December.
“XBB.1.5 is currently considered to be only detected sporadically,” PHAC told CTVNews.ca in an email Wednesday. “As data rolls in, growth rates can be more accurately estimated.”
According to the most recent PHAC data, BA.5 and its sublineages were still the most dominant strain across Canada as of mid-December, making up 92.5 per cent of samples analyzed at that time.
A detailed breakdown of the variants detected in Canada weekly through genome sequencing lists XBB.1.5 as making up around 0.6 per cent of samples analyzed in the week of Dec 11.
In the same week, the subvariant BQ.1.1, which is counted under the umbrella of BA.5 by PHAC, made up 30.7 per cent of samples sequenced.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Canada
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expert
Parts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
-
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
World
-
Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches.
-
Canadian cardinal remembers 'humble' Pope Benedict XVI
Cardinal Thomas Collins, one of Canada's four Catholic cardinals, remembers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI'st as an intelligent, humble and holy man in an interview with CTV National News.
-
Mastermind behind college admissions scam that ensnared celebrities, rich parents sent to prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
-
Prince Andrew case cited by woman who accused Trump of rape
Lawyers for a former advice columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s are fighting his efforts to toss out a lawsuit by reminding a judge of his own ruling in a similar lawsuit against Prince Andrew.
-
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
-
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border -- his first since taking office -- in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.
Politics
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Health
-
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
-
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Entertainment
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women's experiences and sexual politics in novels including "The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91.
Business
-
Financial and tech stocks help lift Canada's main stock index, energy down as oil falls
Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.
-
CIBC to appeal New York court liability ruling in Cerberus lawsuit
CIBC says it will appeal a New York court decision finding the Canadian bank liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.