OTTAWA -- By the end of the month, there will be enough pediatric COVID-19 doses in Canada for all eligible children, and 140 million additional rapid tests will be delivered to provinces and territories, the federal government announced Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would “quadruple” December’s fulfilled request from the provinces and territories for 35 million rapid tests.

Trudeau also confirmed that there are enough COVID-19 vaccines in Canada now for all adults who are eligible to receive their first, second, or booster doses.

“On vaccines and boosters, we now have enough vaccines in the country for everyone,” Trudeau said.

As well, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that by the end of January the government expects to have enough supply in the country for all eligible children to receive both doses.

“More than 40 per cent of kids aged five to 11 have already received one dose of vaccine…. We would be in a very different position right now if we did not have such a high vaccination rate, and the vaccine supply we need support further vaccination efforts throughout the New Year,” Duclos said.

