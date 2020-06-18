OTTAWA -- Thursday marks 100 days since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to mark the milestone, in part, with an update on plans to enhance contact tracing.

The federal government’s intent was to come out with a single contact tracing app that would be “recommended strongly” to be used across the country, but as Health Minister Patty Hajdu signalled earlier this month, that plan was facing pushback from some provinces that preferred to conduct contact-tracing “the old-fashioned way.”

On May 22, Trudeau said that the government was looking into various monitoring and exposure notification applications to help monitor the virus’ spread, and was working with a “number of different partners” on potential apps.

In order for people to “move around freely,” the ability to pinpoint and quarantine new cases is required, the prime minister said at the time.

The traditional contact tracing currently being done involves people making calls for various public health agencies to help track down anyone who may have come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Some regions have also begun using digital tracking methods and Hajdu has indicated there may be a desire to see that continue, which could result in a patchwork of applications being used across the country and, as a result, limited efficacy when it comes to interprovincial spread.

Ontario is expected to make an announcement in relation to its provincial contact tracing app plans on Thursday.

Another aspect contributing to some unease around the idea of a contact tracing app are outstanding questions about app security and the adequacy of current privacy laws to protect Canadians should a breach occur.

In May, Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien issued a joint statement with provincial and territorial privacy commissioners, calling for governments to ensure that any applications being developed or recommended respect Canadian privacy laws.

Among the privacy watchdog’s recommendations: ensuring the app as voluntary; its scope and ability to monitor users’ behaviour must be science-based; the data collected is de-identified as much as possible; and that it is subject to independent oversight.

On Thursday, Canada officially recorded more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, as provinces continue to ramp up testing to understand accurate levels of infection in the country. Officials in Canada have performed nearly 2,255,000 tests as of June 17.