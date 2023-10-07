Contaminated turkeys recalled in Western Canada days before Thanksgiving
Just two days shy of Thanksgiving, Health Canada has issued a recall for the Sunrise Farms Yong Turkey with giblets over non harmful microbial contamination and possible spoilage.
The recall published Saturday on the government website, says the products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan but did not indicate when the product was sold.
Canadians are being asked to not use, sell or serve the recalled product that contains a best before date of Oct. 11, 2023.
Sobeys and Safeway both published recall alerts for the product on their website, advising customers who purchased the turkey to return for a full refund.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
More than 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
Backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an 'unprecedented price.'
