Congo's Ebola outbreak might be declared global emergency
In this Sunday, Sept 9, 2018 file photo, a health worker sprays disinfectant on his colleague after working at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, eastern Congo. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 7:59AM EDT
GENEVA -- A top Red Cross official says he's "more concerned than I have ever been" about the possible regional spread of the Ebola virus in Congo after a recent spike in cases.
Emanuele Capobianco spoke by phone ahead of a key World Health Organization meeting in Geneva later Friday about whether to declare the Ebola outbreak in northeastern Congo an international health emergency.
Capobianco, head of health and care at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, cited Congolese health ministry statistics announced on Thursday showing 40 new cases over two days this week.
He called that rate unprecedented in the current eight-month outbreak.
He cites lack of trust about Ebola treatment in the community and insecurity caused by rebel groups that has hurt aid efforts.
