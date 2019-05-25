Compliments chicken strips recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
A box of Compliments brand Chicken Strips are shown. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:46AM EDT
OTTAWA - Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Chicken Strips from the marketplace to avoid possible Salmonella illnesses.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it's investigating an outbreak of human illness and has identified this product as a source of illness.
The affected product was sold nationally until May 1, 2019 in 907 gram packages with a best before date of Nov. 24, 2019.
Anyone who has the chicken strips should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.
