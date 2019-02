Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





One batch of Compliments-brand chicken nuggets has been recalled due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall covers 1.5-kilogram boxes of Compliments Chicken Nuggets Breaded Chicken Cutlettes with the date code 2019 JL 18 stamped onto the box and the code 1998M on the inner plastic packaging.

The nuggets were sold in all provinces and territories except Quebec. They were manufactured by Sofina Foods, which previously recalled 1.6-kilogram packages of Crisp & Delicious Chicken Breast Nuggets due to related salmonella fears.

Compliments is the store brand of Sobeys, which also owns stores under banners including Safeway, IGA, Foodland, Thrifty Foods, Price Chopper and FreshCo.

The recalled Sofina products are the only ones which have been linked to a salmonella outbreak which has left 54 people sick across Canada. None of the illnesses have resulted in hospitalization or death.

Foods contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell any different from uncontaminated products.

According to the CFIA, people with chicken nuggets covered by the recall should not consume the products but instead thrown them out or return them to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who eats the nuggets and believes they may have become sick should contact their doctor.