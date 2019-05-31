Companies report progress on blood tests to detect cancer
A California company says its experimental blood test was able to detect many types of cancer at an early stage and gave very few false alarms in a study that included people with and without the disease.
Many companies are trying to develop early detection "liquid biopsy" tests that capture bits of DNA that cancer cells shed into blood.
Grail's new results are from 2,300 people. The test detected 55% of known cancers and gave false alarms for 1%. It also accurately suggested where the cancer may be about 90% of the time.
The company gave results in news release Friday and will report them Saturday at a conference in Chicago. They have not been published or reviewed by other scientists.
