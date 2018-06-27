

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details

A Toronto-area doctor who admitted to giving pregnant patients labour-inducing drugs without their consent can no longer practice medicine in Ontario.

On Monday, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s Discipline Committee revoked Dr. Paul King Shuen’s certificate of registration. He was also ordered to pay a $40,720 fine within 30 days.

Dr. Shuen admitted that he gave misoprostol to pregnant women without their permission for years. The drug induces labour and is permitted for use in cases of miscarriage, termination of pregnancies, and to treat postpartum bleeding.

Dr. Shuen worked at the North York General Hospital until August 2016. His fluency in Cantonese and Mandarin made him a popular obstetrician among the Chinese-Canadian community.

Complaints against Dr. Shuen dated back to 2013, the College says, when a nurse found a “powdery” substance on a patient’s vagina during delivery. The patient said she wasn’t aware of any medication being applied to her vagina. Dr. Shuen denied knowledge of the powder, and it was not gathered for analysis.

Similar cases at the hospital were recorded in 2015 and 2016. In a single day in 2016, five of Dr. Shuen’s patients arrived at hospital in labour. Each had recently seen him at his office. One of the patients was forced to immediately undergo a caesarian section.

A sample of misoprostol was eventually discovered in August 2016 when pill fragments were found in the vagina of a patient who experienced an unusually fast labour.

The hospital then met with Dr. Shuen, who admitted he’d given the drug to pregnant patients for years. The College said Dr. Shuen admitted to not informing patients of the drug, discussing risks or keeping records of the outcomes.

“Dr. Shuen defended these uninformed induction as safe and asserted that his outcomes were better than most of his colleagues,” the College said.

The hospital suspended Dr. Shuen’s privileges in August 2016. He resigned the next day, and the College opened an investigation the following month.

Physicians and nurses were interviewed as part of an investigation, and all said they were unaware that the drug was being used.

In April 2018, the college’s discipline committee determined that Dr. Shuen committed “an act of professional misconduct” and deemed him “incompetent.” He was suspended from practising pending a final decision on penalty or costs.