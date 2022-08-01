Cognitive decline linked to ultraprocessed food, study finds
Eating ultraprocessed foods for more than 20% of your daily calorie intake every day could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed.
We all know eating ultraprocessed foods that make our lives easier -- such as prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza and ready-to-eat meals -- isn't good for our health. Nor is gobbling up all the pleasure foods that we love so much: hot dogs, sausages, burgers, french fries, sodas, cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts and ice cream, to name just a few.
Studies have found they can raise our risk of obesity, heart and circulation problems, diabetes and cancer. They may even shorten our lives.
Now, a new study has revealed eating more ultraprocessed foods may contribute to overall cognitive decline, including the areas of the brain involved in executive functioning -- the ability to process information and make decisions.
In fact, men and women who ate the most ultraprocessed foods had a 28% faster rate of global cognitive decline and a 25% faster rate of executive function decline compared with people who ate the least amount of overly processed food, the study found.
"While in need of further study and replication, the new results are quite compelling and emphasize the critical role for proper nutrition in preserving and promoting brain health and reducing risk for brain diseases as we get older," said Rudy Tanzi, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of the genetics and aging research unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was not involved in the study.
Tanzi, who has written about ultraprocessed foods in his book "The Healing Self: A Revolutionary New Plan to Supercharge Your Immunity and Stay Well for Life," said the key problem with ultraprocessed foods is that "they are usually very high in sugar, salt and fat, all of which promote systemic inflammation, perhaps the most major threat to healthy aging in the body and brain.
"Meanwhile, since they are convenient as a quick meal, they also replace eating food that is high in plant fiber that is important for maintaining the health and balance of the trillions of bacteria in your gut microbiome," he added, "which is particularly important for brain health and reducing risk of age-related brain diseases like Alzheimer's disease."
ItT'S NOT A LOT OF CALORIES
The study, presented Monday at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego, followed over 10,000 Brazilians for up to 10 years. Just over half of the study participants were women, White or college educated, while the average age was 51.
Cognitive testing, which included immediate and delayed word recall, word recognition and verbal fluency were performed at the beginning and end of the study, and participants were asked about their diet.
"In Brazil, ultraprocessed foods make up 25% to 30% of total calorie intake. We have McDonald's, Burger King and we eat a lot of chocolate and white bread. It's not very different, unfortunately, from many other Western countries," said coauthor Dr. Claudia Suemoto, an assistant professor in the division of geriatrics at the University of São Paulo Medical School.
"Fifty-eight percent of the calories consumed by United States citizens, 56.8% of the calories consumed by British citizens, and 48% of the calories consumed by Canadians come from ultraprocessed foods," Suemoto said.
Ultraprocessed foods are defined as "industrial formulations of food substances (oils, fats, sugars, starch, and protein isolates) that contain little or no whole foods and typically include flavorings, colorings, emulsifiers, and other cosmetic additives," according to the study.
"People who consumed more than 20% of daily calories from processed foods had a 28% faster decline in global cognition and a 25% faster decline in executive functioning compared to people who ate less than 20%," said study coauthor Natalia Gonçalves, a researcher in the department of pathology at the University of São Paulo Medical School.
For a person who eats 2,000 calories a day, 20% would equal 400 or more calories -- for comparison, a small order of fries and regular cheeseburger from McDonalds contains a total of 530 calories.
Those in the study who ate the most ultraprocessed foods were "more likely to be younger, women, White, had higher education and income, and were more likely to have never smoked, and less likely to be current alcohol consumers," the study found.
"People need to know they should cook more and prepare their own food from scratch. I know. We say we don't have time but it really doesn't take that much time," Suemoto said.
"And it's worth it because you're going to protect your heart and guard your brain from dementia or Alzheimer's disease," she added. "That's the take-home message: Stop buying things that are superprocessed."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Visitors to the world's tallest tree face US$5,000 fines
Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors. California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a US$5,000 fine.
Canada
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
-
'My family is not safe': B.C. woman documents travels through home country of Ukraine
Alla Pavlikhin and her husband just returned to Langford, B.C., after spending a month volunteering in their home city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
-
Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
-
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery on Emancipation Day
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
World
-
Threat of protests, violent escalation stirs fears in Iraq
Hundreds took to Baghdad streets on Monday in a counter-protest planned by Iran-backed groups and Shiite political rivals against an influential cleric whose followers stormed the parliament building over the weekend and are staging a sin-in there.
-
Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fuelled tension with Beijing.
-
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out Monday from the port of Odesa under an internationally brokered deal to unblock the embattled country's agricultural exports and ease the growing global food crisis.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'
The United Nations chief warned the world Monday that 'humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.'
-
Fuel tanker truck catches fire in Libya; 9 dead, 76 injured
A fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded Monday in central Libya, killing at least nine people and injuring 76 others, health authorities said.
-
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Politics
-
Former MP calls on Parliament Hill security to stop racial profiling
A former MP who says she was recently racially profiled by parliamentary security is calling on the service to address racism within its ranks.
-
Sacred site or rallying point? The politicization of Canada's National War Memorial
The sacrifices of Canadians who fought and died for democracy and freedom during the Korean War were honoured during a small ceremony last week at the National War Memorial. But throughout the year, Canadians have seen far different images of the memorial, including acts of vandalism, and as a rallying point for those opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The federal Liberal government has quietly given itself more time to provide a 200-soldier force for peacekeeping, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pledged to the United Nations nearly five years ago.
Health
-
Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in Darfur
Sudan says it has detected the country's first case of the monkeypox virus in the conflict-wrecked Darfur region.
-
Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough
Scientists and activists attending the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal on Sunday urged governments around the world to provide more resources to fight monkeypox.
-
Cognitive decline linked to ultraprocessed food, study finds
Eating ultraprocessed foods for more than 20 per cent of your daily calorie intake every day could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's Perseverance rover captured an unusual image of something lying in the red sand of Mars: a bundle of string.
-
New glasses for the deaf and hard of hearing display subtitles while people speak
New technology in the form of glasses has been developed to provide real-time transcriptions that allow the deaf and hard of hearing to easily follow a spoken conversation.
-
'Very early': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's oilsands region
New research may have answered a long-standing mystery by pinning a rough date on the earliest known humans in Canada's oilsands region.
Entertainment
-
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
-
'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.
-
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service: minister
K-pop boy band BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea's defence minister said on Monday, as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.
Business
-
How the world's biggest four-day work week trial run changed people's lives
For the past eight weeks, thousands of people in the United Kingdom have tested a four-day schedule — with no cut to their pay — that could help usher in a new era of work.
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
-
Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020
Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates.
Lifestyle
-
Winning U.S. lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than US$61 million in 2013. Many other winners, however, have suffered personal setbacks and lawsuits or became the victims of scams.
-
Time spent playing video games unlikely to affect well-being: study
Despite widespread concerns about the potential negative impacts of video games on gamers, a new study from the University of Oxford has found 'little to no evidence for a casual connection' between time spent playing video games and well-being.
-
'On de road again,' Caribbean Carnival grand parade returns to Toronto. Here is what you need to know
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean took over Exhibition Place Saturday as the Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade made its triumphant return to Toronto streets.
Sports
-
Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci takes silver in men's floor event at Commonwealth Games
Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci has picked up his second medal of the Commonwealth Games, taking silver in the men's floor event.
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games: AP sources
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.
-
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport, and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Autos
-
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes, on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate. So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps.