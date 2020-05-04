TORONTO -- The Canadian Mental Health Association is urging Canadians to “get real” about what they’re going through during this pandemic.

As part of the organization’s 69th edition of Mental Health Week, CMHA is focusing on social connections and they’re importance in maintaining good mental health.

This year, the CHMA is hoping Canadians “get real” with what they’re going through, meaning to really open up with someone about what they might be experiencing.

“Many of us say we’re fine, even when we don’t mean it,” the CHMA wrote on their website. “‘Fine’ keeps us at arm’s length from real social connections with others. Every time we just go through the motions, we miss a chance to connect with others in a meaningful way.”

CMHA said feelings of loneliness and isolation were already a major concern before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that more people are staying indoors and away from others, it’s even more of an issue.

According to the CMHA website, people with weak social connections are at increased risk for anxiety, depression, anti-social behaviour and suicidal behaviours, while a lack of strong relationships can be compared to smoking 15 cigarettes per day when it comes to its effect on the mortality rate.

Given current health recommendations include avoiding close in-person contact, the CMHA is encouraging people to reach out to each other through phone or video calls, as well as through text messages.

