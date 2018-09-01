

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people outside Vancouver have been hospitalized with Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia that can last for months.

Fraser Health Authority confirmed the “cluster” of cases on Saturday, adding it likely started in Surrey, B.C., a suburb east of Vancouver.

According to the Public Health Service of Canada, Legionnaires’ disease, which is not contagious, is caused by exposure to Legionella, a bacteria found naturally in soil and water. The bacteria can also be found in air conditioning systems and swimming pools.

“What we’re trying to identify right now is what that potential source may have been, where they may have contracted the bacteria,” Dr. Aamir Bharmal, a health officer with Fraser Health, told CTV Vancouver.

The organization is urging anyone in Surrey experiencing fever, fatigue, cough, or shortness of breath to seek medical attention.

With files from CTV Vancouver