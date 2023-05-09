Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study

A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good.

Researchers highlighted that cleaning products containing something called quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) may be connected to asthma, dermatitis and inflammation in humans.

The study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science & Technology, reviewed scientific literature performed both before and after the start of the pandemic and found that the use of products containing QACs has been on the rise and are lacking in proper regulation and research.

“Disinfectant wipes containing QACs are often used on children’s school desks, hospital exam tables, and in homes where they remain on these surfaces and in the air,” Courtney Carignan, a co-author and assistant professor at Michigan State University, said in a press release. “Our review of the science suggests disinfecting with these chemicals in many cases is unhelpful or even harmful. We recommend regular cleaning with soap and water and disinfecting only as needed with safer products.”

The study’s press release included a list of safer cleaning products assessed by the Toxics Use Reduction Institute with the University of Massachusetts Lowell which consumers can turn to instead of products containing QACs:

SAFER PRODUCTS

Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner - Method Products Inc

Arm and Hammer Essentials - CR Brands Inc.

Comet Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner - The Proctor & Gamble Company

Lysol® Bathroom Cleaner - Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Lysol® Neutra Air® 2 in 1 - Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant - GOJO Industries Inc

Kaboom - Church & Dwight Company Inc

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Biostain & Odor Remover - Clorox Professional Products Company

Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaners - Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Formula Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover - The Clorox Company

Envirocleanse A - Envirocleanse LLC

Cleansmart - Simple Science Limited

Scrubbing Bubbles - S.C. Johnson & Son Inc

Windex Disinfectant Cleaner - S.C. Johnson & Son Inc

Force of Nature Activator Capsule - HCl Cleaning Products LLC

The full list, including commercial, institution and industrial use products as well as residential use, can be found here at the TURI website.

TURI notes that products are included on the list based on whether their active ingredient is one that is considered safer, and that they do not “endorse any specific products or vendors.”