

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Claire's fashion and accessory business says that test results from two certified independent labs show that nine controversial cosmetic products pulled from its stores are asbestos-free and completely safe.

The Chicago-area company also says that it disputes the findings and testing methods of the researcher, who said last month that it had detected asbestos in cosmetics for girls sold by Claire's.

Claire's had previously indicated that the talc used in the cosmetic products had tested asbestos-free but it went further on Friday in a statement posted on its Facebook page, Twitter feed and in an email to The Canadian Press.

The company said it had provided Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the certificates of analysis provided by Merck KGaA, which supplied the talc ingredient used in the cosmetics.

It also said it plans to share with those agencies the results of the testing being conducted by the independent labs.

Health Canada said last week that it had to see data from the tests done for Claire's Stores Inc. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Federal Drug Administration said the agency can't discuss cosmetics products publicly unless they were recalled.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no Claire's recall on the FDA site and Health Canada hadn't provided an update.