

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia chiropractor has been ordered to pay $100,000 after admitting professional misconduct for spreading vaccine skepticism on her blog, "Dr. Sexy Mom."

Dena Churchill has written about vaccinations on the blog and on a Facebook page titled "Dr. Dena Churchill -- Innovator in Women's Health and Wellness," and refused to delete the posts despite orders from the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors.

But she ultimately surrendered her licence to practice chiropractic medicine, and admitted earlier this year to being professionally incompetent because of mental incapacity.

Now, the college has ordered Churchill to pay $100,000 to partially cover the costs of its $180,000 investigation.

In a recently released ruling, it noted Churchill is ill, says she's broke and is no longer practising.

But the college rejected her claim that her misconduct was not egregious.