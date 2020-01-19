China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing
Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 8:37PM EST
This undated image released by the British Health Protection Agency shows an electron microscope image of a coronavirus, part of a family of viruses that cause ailments including the common cold and SARS, which was first identified last year in the Middle East. (AP / Health Protection Agency)
BEIJING -- China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.
The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200.
Two of the new cases were reported in Beijing and another in Shenzhen.