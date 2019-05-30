

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown





With 11 confirmed cases of the measles in New Brunswick, the province’s education minister is suggesting some drastic measures to avoid another outbreak.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic on Wednesday, Dominic Cardy suggested parents who do not vaccinate their children should homeschool instead.

“We don't allow our children to come into our school carrying guns and we shouldn't allow coming in with fatal diseases that could hurt other people, especially the most vulnerable among the school population,” he said in the interview.

Cardy has since received some criticism online from people who called the comments “closed and quite arrogant,” but Cardy defended his stance on Twitter.

“I’ve listened and read masses of (anti-vaxx) material,” he wrote. “It’s simply false. I am not interested in wasting time and endangering lives by giving anti-science drivel credibility.”

On Wednesday, health officials in New Brunswick confirmed two new cases of measles at a high school inthe Saint Johnarea, bringing the totalnumber of cases in the province up to 11. Students and staff have been told to get a booster shot if they want to continue attending the school.

In the upcoming school year, Cardy said he plans to enforce a New Brunswick law that requires parents to provide public schools with proof of a vaccination unless they have a medical exemption, but added if the current situation continues, they would likely faces delays due to a strain on the department.

“We’re certainly moving ahead at looking for more aggressive ways for making sure that everyone is vaccinated,” he said.

Despite some criticism online, Cardy has the support of some opposing members of the legislature.

“I think it's important for the province to make sure that students are vaccinated, and if they choose not to -- like the minister of health said -- home school them,” People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin saidin an interview.

Green Party Leader David Coon suggested more needs to be done to ensure the vaccines are readily available for families.

“I am concerned that this is edging on the level of blaming parents who may have missed some booster shots for their children just because life is busy,” he told reporters. “The vaccination system needs to be organized to make it as easy as possible.”

In Nova Scotia, where there are no reported cases of the measles, Education Minister Zach Churchill worriesthat a mandatory vaccination program could lead to forged documents.

“I perceive a potential risk in mandating it and not allowing kids in school without them, it might incentivize inaccurate information being provided,” he said.

With files from CTV Atlantic