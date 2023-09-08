Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard. The two masks have been recalled: Easybreath Jr. Mask Street Art and Light Blue, were sold between April 2019 to July 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Health Canada) Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard. The two masks have been recalled: Easybreath Jr. Mask Street Art and Light Blue, were sold between April 2019 to July 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Health Canada)

