Children, adults could see weight gain from drinking juice: study

    Sima Gul looks for apple juice drink boxes in an aisle lined with beverage options at the grocery store on Jan. 18, 2023 in Blacksburg, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) Sima Gul looks for apple juice drink boxes in an aisle lined with beverage options at the grocery store on Jan. 18, 2023 in Blacksburg, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
    Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.

    Children who drank 100 per cent fruit juice each day gained weight, researchers from the University of Toronto and Harvard University said in the review published on Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics.

    The findings suggested that children who drank one serving of 100 per cent fruit juice per day had a body mass index increase of 0.03, the review concluded.

    Results of the research involving adults were less conclusive, largely because they were conducted in a different way, so they could not be directly compared.

    Those behind the review said, however, that it appeared some studies showed a BMI increase of as much as 0.21 in those who regularly drank these types of juice.

    While the results were not significant, those behind the review said the findings suggest adults and children should be limiting their consumption of fruit juice to avoid weight gain and consumption of excess calories.

    Researchers looked at 17 studies of children and 25 studies of adults as part of their review. Their goal was to determine if there were links between intake of 100 per cent fruit juice and body weight.

    The researchers specifically looked at the association of 100 per cent fruit juice and body weight change in either adults or children.

    The trials used no-calorie fruit juices to compare, the review noted.

    There was a median age of eight for children and a median age of 48 for adults in the studies.

    "Further trials of 100 per cent fruit juice and body weight are desirable," the review read. 

