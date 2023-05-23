Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
Being exposed to a chemical found in both industrial and consumer products may increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, a new study shows.
U.S. researchers have linked a likelihood of developing Parkinson’s to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical used to degrease metal that is found in wood finishes, adhesives, paint and stain removers.
The study published May 15 in the medical journal JAMA Neurology shows those exposed to TCE through water had a 70 per cent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
The neurological condition is characterized as a movement disorder, which can be seen in the slowness of walking, talking, rigidity and postural instability. There is no cure for Parkinson's but treatment and therapies can relieve some symptoms.
The study used a cohort of 340,489 military personnel in the U.S. who were stationed between 1975 and 1985 for at least three months. Just under half (158,122) had health data available.
From there researchers determined where people were stationed and if they developed Parkinson’s through a follow-up done between January 1997 and February 2021.
According to the study, a total of 430 veterans had Parkinson’s, of which 279 were stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and 151 from Camp Pendleton in California.
"In multivariable models, Camp Lejeune veterans had a 70 per cent higher risk of PD," the study reads. "Camp Lejeune veterans also had a significantly increased risk of prodromal PD diagnoses, including tremor, anxiety, and erectile dysfunction, and higher cumulative prodromal risk scores."
'WE DON'T NEED TO BE ALARMED'
Dr. Robert Chen, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that military personnel like those in the study are exposed to TCE more than an average person.
"I think most people are exposed to (at a) much lower level," he said. "But I think we need to better understand what (the) risks are, and maybe to the other chemicals as well. So I think more research needs to be done."
Chen says toxins in the environment aren’t the only factor in a person developing Parkinson’s. Genetics also play a role.
"There are a number of factors that impact the multifactorial issue of what causes the genetic factors," he said. "I think these studies show that these environmental factors when toxins could be one of these factors, I think that could increase the risk of Parkinson's in the number of people."
He also said the chemical is not widely used in public life and is mostly used in industrial sectors.
"I don't think there needs to be a general alarm," he said. "Even this study, the percentage is actually less than 1 per cent of people who are exposed got diagnosed with Parkinson's disease…So I think it is something that we need to be aware of."
Research into why some people develop Parkinson's and a cure for the disease is ongoing but studying the effects of certain chemicals on patients, Chen says, helps piece together the public risks.
"I think this type of research will tell us more about the different factors including different environmental factors," he said. "I think it opens up the field to research more environmental factors, which is combined with other factors such as genetic factors, or even like head trauma, for example, that it can increase the risk of Parkinson's disease."
To see the full interview with Dr. Robert Chen, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Ottawa announces new trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Prince Harry's effort to pay for British police protection fails in court
A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.
Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007
Police on Tuesday renewed the search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in 2007, with officers digging and scraping the surface of land near a dam close to where she went missing in southern Portugal.
Disgraced children's TV entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93
Rolf Harris, the veteran entertainer whose decades-long career as a family favourite on British and Australian television was shattered when he was convicted of sexual assaults on young girls, has died. He was 93.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
Canada
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Ottawa announces new trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
-
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Kenneth Law to appear in court for bail hearing in sodium nitrite case today
A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves is scheduled to appear in court today.
-
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
World
-
Fire razes Guyana dormitory, killing at least 19 children, mainly Indigenous girls
An overnight fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 students who were trapped and injuring several others at a government boarding school as authorities probe whether it was intentionally set. All but one of the victims were Indigenous girls, officials said Monday.
-
Suspect 'stands silent' in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas
The suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students opted Monday to "stand silent" to murder charges, prompting the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf ahead of a trial in which he could face the death penalty.
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan presses legal fight, gets protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pressed his legal battle before a court in the capital, Islamabad, which granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence.
-
Hong Kong leader condemns unusual uptick in registration withdrawals from organ donation system
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee condemned an unusual rise in the number of withdrawal requests to the city's organ donation system, saying Tuesday that police would investigate suspicious cases.
-
Germany detains 3 more suspects linked to far-right coup plot
Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Tuesday that criminal police have detained three more suspected far-right extremists who are linked to an alleged plot by the Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement to topple the country's government.
-
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both said they had a productive debt ceiling discussion late Monday at the White House, but there was no agreement as negotiators strained to raise the nation's borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.
Politics
-
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
-
Ottawa announces new trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
Health
-
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
-
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
-
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state's abortion law
One woman had to carry her baby, missing much of her skull, for months knowing she'd bury her daughter soon after she was born. Another started mirroring the life-threatening symptoms that her baby was displaying while in the womb. An OB-GYN found herself secretly traveling out of state to abort her wanted pregnancy, marred by the diagnosis of a fatal fetal anomaly.
Sci-Tech
-
Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages
WhatsApp announced in a blog post-Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.
-
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
For many Russians, it has become increasingly hard to evade the scrutiny of the authorities, with the government actively monitoring social media accounts and using surveillance cameras against activists.
-
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Entertainment
-
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
-
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
-
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait
Actor Jeremy Renner's hopes to expand a measure for the film industry to northern Nevada were effectively dashed Monday when the bill's sponsor said it's too late to entertain in the current legislative session.
Business
-
How Turkiye's president maintains popularity despite economic turmoil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained in power for 20 years by repeatedly surmounting political crises: mass protests, corruption allegations, an attempted military coup and a huge influx of refugees fleeing Syria's civil war.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as debt worries hang
Wall Street is slipping Tuesday as the U.S. government creeps closer to the edge of a potentially disastrous default on its debt.
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Lifestyle
-
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time Tuesday, beating his own record less than a week after setting it, as two guides compete with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.
-
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
-
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Sports
-
France details huge security for Paris' gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony
France's government, the organizing committee president for the 2024 Paris Games and the French capital's mayor signed an 11-page security protocol Tuesday that for the first time publicly laid out plans to shield the July 26 opening ceremony from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks.
-
LeBron posts historic first half, questions retirement after Lakers eliminated
LeBron James began the final game of his 20th NBA season with the highest-scoring postseason half of his matchless NBA career. He ended the night by questioning how much longer he plans to chase history.
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Autos
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
-
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.