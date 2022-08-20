'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds

Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in "cheat meals" that stray from their eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.

Young men, women, transgender and gender non-conforming people were found to more often develop an eating disorder if they engaged in high-caloric "cheat" meals that deviate from their established dietary practices, which are often highly restrictive.

In the peer-reviewed study, published in the Journal of Eating Disorders in August, researchers at the University of Toronto analyzed a sample of 2,717 young adults taken from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviours.

The study found most cheat meals would range from 1,000 to 1,499 calories, and women would often gear toward salty and sweet foods, while men engaged in foods with higher amounts of protein.

Out of the sample of young adults, aged 16 to 30, researchers found over half of respondents said they engaged in at least one cheat meal over the course of a year. Among the eating disorders linked to these habits included binge-eating, compulsive exercise, overeating and fasting behaviours.

The study found men were more likely to engage in cheat meals and this would often lead to higher rates of binge-eating in order to control their weight or shape. Researchers say this is likely due to the culture of men's health that promotes intense training and high-caloric meals for muscle growth.

In the past, health experts have called out the stigma surrounding eating disorders among young men since women are most associated with restricting eating habits and exercising excessively.

"Clinical professionals should be aware of the common occurrence of cheat meals among adolescents and young adults and the sanctioned nature of these behaviours in fitness communities and on social media," said lead author and University of Toronto assistant professor Kyle Ganson in a press release.

"Future research should continue to conceptualize these types of eating behaviours and their implications for public health."