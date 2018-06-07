

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman in Ontario who allegedly performed illegal cosmetic procedures is facing a series of charges after a 23-year-old client died.

Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan, 40, of Vaughan, Ont. has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death, one count of failure to provide the necessaries of life and four counts of aggravated assault following an investigation into the woman’s alleged private, unregulated medical office in her home.

Officers began investigating Yakubovsky-Rositsan’s practice in April 2017 after a 23-year-old woman who had a cosmetic non-surgical procedure inside a home in Vaughan later died in hospital.

In their investigation, authorities found that Yakubovsky-Rositsan was a registered nurse who had been working out of her home for several years. At her “unregulated medical office in her home,” she was offering discounted procedures to clients using “injections of unregulated substances into the body that are not intended for that purpose,” according to York Regional Police.

Investigators also found several other victims who alleged to have suffered health-related issues after receiving treatments from the accused.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The College of Nurses of Ontario has been notified of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has had a procedure with Yakubovsky-Rositsan to contact police.